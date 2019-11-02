Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Trading Up 0.7%

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), approximately 562,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 305,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.75).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.27 million and a PE ratio of 11.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a GBX 2.61 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

