bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLUE. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $136.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

bluebird bio stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,288. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.23. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $117,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Davidson sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $206,329.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,460 shares of company stock worth $593,836 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in bluebird bio by 2.6% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 12,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in bluebird bio by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

