Blankinship & Foster LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

SCHB stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.31.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

