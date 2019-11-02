Blakecoin (BLC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 29.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $30,541.00 and $16.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,371.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.01974634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.11 or 0.03225038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00626530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00666087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00403649 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 23,938,678 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

