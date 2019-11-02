Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Increased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

