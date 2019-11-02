BlackRock Inc. Takes $87,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

CRBN stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $124.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19.

