BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,563 Shares of Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Emerson Radio worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Emerson Radio Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products.

