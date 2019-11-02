BlackRock Inc. Invests $98,000 in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

NNA stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $105.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.36. Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $54.39 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

