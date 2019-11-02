BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,544,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zion Oil & Gas were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZN opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zion Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.