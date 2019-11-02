BlackRock Inc. Acquires 6,159 Shares of LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 1,371.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LGL Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter.

In other LGL Group news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,602.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,024 shares of company stock valued at $125,171.

LGL stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. LGL Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

