Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Hills by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Black Hills by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Black Hills by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 13,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

BKH stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $59.49 and a 12 month high of $82.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $578,475.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 160,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,227 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

