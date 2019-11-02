BitMoney (BIT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitMoney (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. BitMoney has a total market cap of $3,089.00 and $39.00 worth of BitMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, BitMoney has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00217003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.01400225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119814 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitMoney’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitMoney’s total supply is 87,904,513 coins and its circulating supply is 82,497,698 coins. BitMoney’s official Twitter account is @bitrewards . The official website for BitMoney is bitmoney.ws

BitMoney can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

