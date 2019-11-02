Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.33.

BIIB stock opened at $299.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.91. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 101.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

