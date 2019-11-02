BIO-TECHNE Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:TECH)

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for BIO-TECHNE in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

TECH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

Shares of TECH opened at $210.39 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $132.75 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day moving average is $201.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 97.5% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth $208,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

