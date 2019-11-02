BidaskClub Upgrades Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) to Buy

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ NG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,495. Novagold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.
Novagold Resources Company Profile
