BidaskClub Upgrades Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) to Buy

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,495. Novagold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

