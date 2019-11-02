BidaskClub Lowers Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 203,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,848. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $8.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

