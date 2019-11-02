BidaskClub Lowers Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:FSP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 203,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,848. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $8.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.
About Franklin Street Properties
