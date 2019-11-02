BidaskClub Lowers Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADUS. Sidoti set a $115.00 price objective on Addus Homecare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer set a $91.00 price target on Addus Homecare and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $92.00 price target on Addus Homecare and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.71.

Addus Homecare stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.68. 177,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.17. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $57.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.66 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. Research analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus Homecare news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $82,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,305,000 after acquiring an additional 54,424 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after acquiring an additional 220,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

