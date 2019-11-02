BidaskClub Downgrades RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Hold

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price objective on RBB Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,162. The stock has a market cap of $410.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Chang bought 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

