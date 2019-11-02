BidaskClub Downgrades Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of AY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,505. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

