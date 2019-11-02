BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.03 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

