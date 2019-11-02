BHK Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after buying an additional 81,426 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

