BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after buying an additional 6,830,630 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after buying an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,008,944 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,576,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.