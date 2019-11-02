B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $1.85-2.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

