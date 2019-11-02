Beyond Meat’s (BYND) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYND. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.95.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. 5,212,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $10,312,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,957 shares of company stock valued at $128,809,948.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,864,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,102,000. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

