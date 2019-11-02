Beaxy Market Cap Achieves $1.70 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 83.9% against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $4,253.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.81 or 0.05692078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014932 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00045812 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,868,087 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

