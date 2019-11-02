Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Bearing Lithium Corp (CVE:BRZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and a P/E ratio of -21.88.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's principal project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

