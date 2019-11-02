BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC grew its stake in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in BCE by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 47,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in BCE by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 39,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 57,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.52. 721,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

