BB&T Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Boeing by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 58,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 9,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $345.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.53. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $416.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.97.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

