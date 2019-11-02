BB&T Securities LLC Has $21.85 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

NYSE:MMC opened at $104.27 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

