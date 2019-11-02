BBA Aviation’s (BBA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BBA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered BBA Aviation to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 341.86 ($4.47).

Shares of BBA stock traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 309 ($4.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.97. BBA Aviation has a 52 week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from BBA Aviation’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. BBA Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 1.11%.

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

