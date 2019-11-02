BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from BBA Aviation’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BBA traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 309 ($4.04). 4,295,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.97. BBA Aviation has a twelve month low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut BBA Aviation to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BBA Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 341.86 ($4.47).

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

