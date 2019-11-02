BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BBA Aviation to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 341.86 ($4.47).

Shares of BBA traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 309 ($4.04). The stock had a trading volume of 4,295,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.97. BBA Aviation has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. BBA Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

