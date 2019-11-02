Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,206 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 72,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,275 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,183,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,659,000 after purchasing an additional 72,551 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 142,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

WFC stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.