Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 79,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $561,131.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $53.66 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $55.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.