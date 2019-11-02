Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.00 ($86.05).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BMW stock traded up €0.73 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €69.44 ($80.74). 1,420,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12 month high of €79.38 ($92.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.