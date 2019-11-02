Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.10 ($93.13).

Shares of BAYN stock traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €69.90 ($81.28). The company had a trading volume of 2,155,376 shares. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.99.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

