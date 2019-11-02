Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%.

Shares of BAS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. 429,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,057. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Basic Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,627 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.70 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.