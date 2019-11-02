Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 283.25 ($3.70).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN traded up GBX 8.30 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 240.95 ($3.15). 34,867,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.86. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 262.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.