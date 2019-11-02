Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. 1,939,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,086. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Motco boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.