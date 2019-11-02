Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 189.32 ($2.47).

Shares of LON:VOD traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 158.50 ($2.07). 36,545,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.62.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

