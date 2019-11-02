Barclays Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.46 ($6.35).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

