Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €155.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($187.21) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.21 ($160.71).

Shares of EPA:AIR traded up €1.56 ($1.81) on Thursday, hitting €129.98 ($151.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,372,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €120.93.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

