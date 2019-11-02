Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. CLSA set a $64.00 target price on shares of Baozun and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of BZUN opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). Baozun had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $6,063,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 173,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 73,519 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

