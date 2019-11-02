Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,344 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.80. 41,468,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,064,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $284.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

