Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,968,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,154,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,829 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,127,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,645,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 564,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,801,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares during the period. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.29. 3,869,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,587. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.