Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,178. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

