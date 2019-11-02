B. Riley Weighs in on NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. B. Riley also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NGT opened at C$51.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -379.34. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 1 year low of C$40.01 and a 1 year high of C$54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s payout ratio is -102.19%.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

