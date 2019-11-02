B. Riley Comments on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Silica in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of SLCA opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $18.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Peter Clark Bernard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.