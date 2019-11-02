B. Riley Comments on AXT Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXT in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXTI. Dougherty & Co lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. AXT has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.51.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. AXT’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,377,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 112,752 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 664,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

