Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 503.60 ($6.58).

Several research firms have weighed in on AV. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 484 ($6.32) to GBX 498 ($6.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Aviva stock opened at GBX 419.70 ($5.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 442.30 ($5.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.06.

In other Aviva news, insider Glyn Barker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £97,750 ($127,727.69). Also, insider George Culmer bought 31,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £124,478.48 ($162,653.18).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

